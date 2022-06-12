Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.19. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 3,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35.

Get Circa Enterprises alerts:

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.