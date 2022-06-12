Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.19. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 3,400 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)
See Also
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.