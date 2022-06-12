Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 294,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.30.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
