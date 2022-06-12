Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 294,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.30.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

