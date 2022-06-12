Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

