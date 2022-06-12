Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $162.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

