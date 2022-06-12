Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,068,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.66 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

