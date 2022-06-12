Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

