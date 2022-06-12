Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $521.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

