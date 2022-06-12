Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 782 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $299,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 138.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 117.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.55.

NYSE:URI opened at $280.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.76 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day moving average of $322.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

