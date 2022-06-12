Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,199 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,199 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

