Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

TXN opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.73. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.68 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

