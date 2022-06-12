Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

