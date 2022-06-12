Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock valued at $378,610,008. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $297.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.82. The stock has a market cap of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

