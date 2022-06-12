Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

