Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 741.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

KEY stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

