Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

SSRM stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.92.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.