CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

