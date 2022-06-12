Ceres (CERES) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $577.00

Ceres (CERES) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $41.06 or 0.00145954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $226,321.89 and $577.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00337021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00032638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00428845 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

