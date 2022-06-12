Centrifuge Price Tops $0.25 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $66.27 million and approximately $105,547.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00329692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00432460 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

