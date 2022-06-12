Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.24.

TSE CVE opened at C$30.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.23 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.68.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.4000004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$4,157,175.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,761,257.95. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

