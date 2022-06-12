Cassaday & Co Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.1% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.