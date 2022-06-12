Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.88

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.88 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 133.94 ($1.68). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.69), with a volume of 22,067 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.53. The company has a market cap of £126.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

