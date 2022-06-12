Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

