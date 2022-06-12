Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.79.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$67.33 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.91. The firm has a market cap of C$60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.05%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

