Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.70.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.