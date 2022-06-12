Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $685.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 152.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

