CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$43.50 at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

