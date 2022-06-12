Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.