Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Burford Capital stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.45.
About Burford Capital (Get Rating)
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.