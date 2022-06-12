Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

NYSE:BBW opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $74,760.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,323,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,357 shares of company stock worth $1,396,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.