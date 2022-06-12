Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Boston Properties stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

