BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. BOMB has a total market cap of $248,908.11 and $125,518.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,375.96 or 1.00055025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00026388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,366 coins and its circulating supply is 891,578 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.