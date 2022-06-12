BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $77.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

