BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $79,518,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38,029.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after buying an additional 233,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $46,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

MCK opened at $313.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day moving average of $282.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.