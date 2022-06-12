BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $305,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CARR stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.
CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.
Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
