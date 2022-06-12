BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,126,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

