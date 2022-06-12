BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,278 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $199.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

