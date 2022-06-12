BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 360.0% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DCF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 55,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,757. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
