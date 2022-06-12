BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 360.0% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DCF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 55,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,757. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

