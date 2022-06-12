BMO Capital Markets Trims Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Target Price to $3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

