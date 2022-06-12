Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $40.08 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

