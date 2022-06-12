Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $596,036,000 after buying an additional 760,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

