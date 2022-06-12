Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $541.27 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $575.66 and a 200 day moving average of $591.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

