Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,748 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

