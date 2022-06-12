Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.