BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.