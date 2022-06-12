BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE MYN opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

