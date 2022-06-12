BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MVF opened at $7.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.