BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF opened at $7.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.