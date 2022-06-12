BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 78.8% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 465,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 507,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 167,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

