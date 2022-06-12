BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE MUC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 415,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,050. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.