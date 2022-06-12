BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE MUC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 415,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,050. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
