BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

