Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the May 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.74. 58,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,546. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.