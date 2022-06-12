BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

MUA opened at $11.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.