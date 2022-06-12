BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
MUA opened at $11.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
